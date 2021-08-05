Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Amigos locations to host health fair with free medical screenings, COVID-19 vaccines

Amigos Supermarket Logo
Amigos Supermarket Logo(The United Family)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Providing by The United Family

On Saturday, Aug. 7, every Amigos location will host a health fair with free medical screenings as well as COVID-19 vaccinations from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. No appointment is required for any of these offerings.

Medical tests will include glucose testing as well as a total cholesterol screening. As with all United Family locations, each of the three major COVID-19 vaccines (Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson) should also be available for guests at every location.

“These fairs can be so important for guests in our communities,” said Tim Purser, director of pharmacy for The United Family. “We know these medical screenings, as well as the COVID-19 vaccine availability, can fill a healthcare gap for many of our guests. As always, we hope a lot of folks will come out and take advantage of these free services.”

Here are each of the four Amigos locations:

· Amarillo, 3300 I-40 East, Amarillo, TX 79103

· Lubbock, 112 N. University, Lubbock, TX 79415

· Hereford, 520 N. 25-Mile Ave., Hereford, TX 79045

· Plainview, 2403 N. Columbia Ave., Plainview, TX 79072

Most Read

The Lubbock Police Department’s Registered Sex Offender Unit is currently searching for nine...
Lubbock Police searching for 9 absconded sex offenders
City of Lubbock COVID-19 news conference - 06/17/2020
WATCH: Health officials recommend return of masks as delta variant cases spike in Lubbock
Investigators say an overloaded van carrying 29 migrants has crashed on a remote South Texas...
At least 10 dead as van carrying migrants crashes in Texas
One person is seriously injured after a truck struck a tree early Wednesday morning.
1 seriously injured after truck crashes into tree early Wednesday morning
These suspects used social media to communicate to what they thought were 13 and 14 year old...
Disney employees, registered nurse among those arrested in undercover operation targeting child predators

Latest News

Public health experts are sounding the alarm: if vaccination rates don’t increase, the...
COVID: Vaccines, variants and shifting guidance
The CDC says the delta variant of COVID-19 now makes up more than 93% of new cases.
Debate continues on mask mandates as delta variant takes over
The attorney who set up the display says his warning is personal, having lost his...
Giant skeleton, gravestones send message to unvaccinated in NC neighborhood
Simone Biles withdrew from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics competition, a stunning decision that opened...
Lubbock Doctor Recalls Stress as Olympic Team Physician