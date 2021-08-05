Amigos locations to host health fair with free medical screenings, COVID-19 vaccines

Providing by The United Family

On Saturday, Aug. 7, every Amigos location will host a health fair with free medical screenings as well as COVID-19 vaccinations from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. No appointment is required for any of these offerings.

Medical tests will include glucose testing as well as a total cholesterol screening. As with all United Family locations, each of the three major COVID-19 vaccines (Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson) should also be available for guests at every location.

“These fairs can be so important for guests in our communities,” said Tim Purser, director of pharmacy for The United Family. “We know these medical screenings, as well as the COVID-19 vaccine availability, can fill a healthcare gap for many of our guests. As always, we hope a lot of folks will come out and take advantage of these free services.”

Here are each of the four Amigos locations:

· Amarillo, 3300 I-40 East, Amarillo, TX 79103

· Lubbock, 112 N. University, Lubbock, TX 79415

· Hereford, 520 N. 25-Mile Ave., Hereford, TX 79045

· Plainview, 2403 N. Columbia Ave., Plainview, TX 79072