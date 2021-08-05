Local Listings
Crash involving motorcycle delays traffic at 98th and Indiana Ave.

The motorcycle rider has moderate injuries after a crash at 98th and Indiana on August 5, 2021
The motorcycle rider has moderate injuries after a crash at 98th and Indiana on August 5, 2021(Lubbock Traffic Cams)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - First responders are on the scene of a crash at 98th Street and Indiana Ave.

Officials say the crash involves a motorcycle and was reported just after 5 p.m. The motorcycle is the only vehicle involved.

The northbound and eastbound traffic is being delayed.

Motorists are urged to use alternate routes until the scene can be cleared.

The motorcycle rider is reported to have moderate injuries.

