Crash involving motorcycle delays traffic at 98th and Indiana Ave.

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - First responders are on the scene of a crash at 98th Street and Indiana Ave.

Officials say the crash involves a motorcycle and was reported just after 5 p.m. The motorcycle is the only vehicle involved.

The northbound and eastbound traffic is being delayed.

Motorists are urged to use alternate routes until the scene can be cleared.

The motorcycle rider is reported to have moderate injuries.

