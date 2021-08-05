Daybreak Today Thursday Morning Brief

On Daybreak Today,

Lubbock health authorities say the unvaccinated are causing a surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

Only 42% of Lubbock’s eligible population are fully vaccinated despite plenty of available vaccines.

KCBD NewsChannel 11′s Kase Wilbanks has a wrap-up on their concerns: Health officials recommend return of masks as delta variant cases spike in Lubbock

Lubbock County reported 177 new COVID cases on Wednesday along with one more death.

There are 1,684 active cases.

The hospital rate rose to 10.3%.

Take a look at more details here: Lubbock reports 177 new cases, one new death on Wednesday

More calls are coming from the Texas Department of State Health for people to get vaccinated.

The state says COVID hospitalizations are increasing at similar, if not, faster rates than previous waves.

More than 7,600 people are hospitalized.

Read more from The Texas Tribune here: With the delta variant spreading, the number of hospitalized Texans has increased to levels not seen since February

More district attorneys are looking into sexual harassment allegations against New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Prosecutors are trying to determine whether he committed crimes in their jurisdictions.

Cuomo denied the allegations and is refusing to resign.

Read more here: Majority of NY Assembly would oust Cuomo if he doesn’t quit

The Biden administration is taking steps to require nearly all foreign visitors to the U.S. to be fully-vaccinated against COVID.

The requirement would be part of a plan to ease restrictions when normal travel can safely resume.

Get those details here: US to require COVID-19 vaccination for foreign travelers

