Daybreak Today Thursday Morning Brief

City says younger people to blame for Lubbock COVID surge, Texas hospitalizations increase, more revealed with Cuomo allegations
By Michael A. Cantu
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 5:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Daybreak Today,

Lubbock health authorities say the unvaccinated are causing a surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

Lubbock County reported 177 new COVID cases on Wednesday along with one more death.

More calls are coming from the Texas Department of State Health for people to get vaccinated.

More district attorneys are looking into sexual harassment allegations against New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

The Biden administration is taking steps to require nearly all foreign visitors to the U.S. to be fully-vaccinated against COVID.

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Sharon MainesSteve Divine and Michael Cantu along with the rest of the Daybreak Today crew for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

