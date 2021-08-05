Emergency crews respond to stabbing at North Lubbock apartment
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 10:10 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews responded to reports of a stabbing Thursday morning at a North Lubbock apartment complex.
Lubbock police received a call of a victim who was possibly stabbed near the Stratford Place Apartments around 9 a.m.
Details on how bad the victim’s injuries are have not been released.
This is a developing story and will be updated as we gather more details.
