Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Emergency crews respond to stabbing at North Lubbock apartment

No arrests have been made pending investigation.
No arrests have been made pending investigation.(Source: Gray News | Hawaii News Now/File)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 10:10 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews responded to reports of a stabbing Thursday morning at a North Lubbock apartment complex.

Lubbock police received a call of a victim who was possibly stabbed near the Stratford Place Apartments around 9 a.m.

Details on how bad the victim’s injuries are have not been released.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we gather more details.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

City of Lubbock COVID-19 news conference - 06/17/2020
WATCH: Health officials recommend return of masks as delta variant cases spike in Lubbock
One person is seriously injured after a truck struck a tree early Wednesday morning.
1 seriously injured after truck crashes into tree early Wednesday morning
Investigators say an overloaded van carrying 29 migrants has crashed on a remote South Texas...
At least 10 dead as van carrying migrants crashes in Texas
These suspects used social media to communicate to what they thought were 13 and 14 year old...
Disney employees, registered nurse among those arrested in undercover operation targeting child predators
Lubbock resident wins $1 million Texas Lottery scratch off
Lubbock resident win $1 million Texas Lottery scratch off

Latest News

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner announced Monday that city employees will be required to mask up...
Local mask mandates pop up in defiance of Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order banning COVID-19 restrictions
Residents 60 years or older impacted by the pandemic are eligible for $100 worth free groceries.
SPAG offers grocery assistance to Lubbock-area residents 60 or older
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Thelma
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Thelma
KCBD Daybreak Today - Weather, 5 a.m., Aug. 5
Summer heat on the way!