Emergency crews respond to stabbing at North Lubbock apartment

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews responded to reports of a stabbing Thursday morning at a North Lubbock apartment complex.

Lubbock police received a call of a victim who was possibly stabbed near the Stratford Place Apartments around 9 a.m.

Details on how bad the victim’s injuries are have not been released.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we gather more details.

