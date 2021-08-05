Local Listings
Injuries reported after explosion, fire at Bryan Co. marijuana grow site

An explosion and fire was reported Thursday morning at H&P Farms in Mead, Oklahoma.
An explosion and fire was reported Thursday morning at H&P Farms in Mead, Oklahoma.(KXII)
By KXII Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MEAD, Okla. (KXII) - At least one person is injured after an explosion and fire at a marijuana grow site in Mead Thursday morning.

It happened around 10 a.m. on Mead Cemetery Road just south of U.S. Highway 70 at H&P Farms, a licensed grow site according to the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority.

First responders from multiple agencies have been called to the scene.

Chemicals and fertilizer used to grow marijuana are believed to be what exploded.

An officer on scene says a man who caught on fire put himself out and drove himself to the hospital.

News 12 has a crew at the scene and will have more on this throughout the day.

