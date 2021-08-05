KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Thelma

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Thelma, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. She is a one-year-old pit bull who has been at the shelter about a month.

Thelma is very sweet and ready for a forever home. She is up to date on all her shots, is spayed and is microchipped. Thelma’s adoption fees for Thursday, August 5, have been waived.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289. If you have another pet in mind, adoption fees are waived on Wednesdays.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Wednesday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Triss.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.