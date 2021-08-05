Lubbock community organization houses 75 homeless people

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock faith-based community organization, Open Door, is continuing its work to help people out of homelessness.

Recently, Open Door celebrated its 75th resident getting permanent housing. The organization’s goal is to get another 10 tenants by the end of this year.

“Across the city there are landlords who partner with us and help us to provide housing to those who are in this program,” Andrea Omojola, Open Door’s chief operating officer, said.

She and the rest of the staff help to provide clients with transportation, life skill classes and get them ways to maintain their housing. Their job is to navigate the paperwork involved in getting a home.

The tenants then pay 30% of their income to rent and utilities, then Open Door covers the rest.

“That stability alone is a great support,” Donna Smith, an Open Door beneficiary, said. “They put up with a lot of bull for me”

Smith has been in housing since November and has worked with the staff for the last six years. Part of her troubles were with coming up with her own money for down payments and deposits.

It is issues like that where Open Door steps in. The staff helps to find landlords willing to work with tenants, then they find the grants and other funds to help with the cost.

Because Open Door is a non-profit, the need for help is continuous.

“We are here to better Lubbock, as a community, and not to participate in behavior that might be concerning to other neighbors,” Omojola said.

