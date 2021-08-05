Panhandle sprinter enjoys nation’s historic Olympic run

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Just a few months ago, he set conference records for West Texas A&M. On Friday, Ghana sprinter Benjamin Azamati-Kwaku will have the eyes of his entire nation- and the world, running in the finals to the Men’s 4 x 100 Meter Relay at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

This is the first time since 1996, where his nation has qualified to run in the event’s final. Azamati-Kwaku played a major role. While running the second of four legs, he had Ghana as far as second position as he handed off the baton to Emmanuel Yeboah. Every second counted as his team’s measured reaction time (.137) was the second-fastest in the field (Germany’s was .134).

While most U.S. fans watched Wednesday’s semifinals, hoping to see the team pursue its first sprint relay medal in 17 years, Azamati-Kwaku and the rest of Team Ghana dashed the American’s hopes- when anchor Paul Amoah ducked ahead of U.S. rival Cravon Gillespie at the finish line- giving the team an unexpected spot in Friday’s finals. Even with a fifth-place finish in the heat, the Buffalo sprinter and his teammates clinched the last-available spot with a time of 38.08, just .02 faster than the United States.

In addition to competing on the Olympic stage, Azamati-Kwaku’s speed has also given him a successful career in Canyon. There, he has broken the school record for the 60m dash, and has posted times among the top-five best among NCAA Division II schools. Back in March, he broke his country’s record in the Texas Relays. Earlier in these Olympics, the WTAMU track star competed individually in the Men’s 100 Meter sprint, but missed the semifinals being .01 behind veteran Reece Prescod of Great Britain.

The relay begins 8:50 a.m. CST Friday at Tokyo Olympic Stadium. Prime time coverage can be seen on KCBD-TV.

