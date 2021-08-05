Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Pigskin Preview: Lorenzo Hornets

Pigskin Preview: Lorenzo Hornets
Pigskin Preview: Lorenzo Hornets(KCBD)
By Pete Christy
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Coming off an 0-9 season, the Lorenzo Hornets enter 2021 with a new head coach as Carlos Cantu comes in from Big Spring.

Coach Cantu knows he needs to turn things around as the Hornets last win came in 2019. Since then, they’ve lost 13 games in a row.

Numbers are low, but Coach Cantu has his guys working so they can break the streak.

Lorenzo is in District with Springlake-Earth, Kress, Petersburg, and Nazareth.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lubbock Police Department’s Registered Sex Offender Unit is currently searching for nine...
Lubbock Police searching for 9 absconded sex offenders
City of Lubbock COVID-19 news conference - 06/17/2020
WATCH: Health officials recommend return of masks as delta variant cases spike in Lubbock
Investigators say an overloaded van carrying 29 migrants has crashed on a remote South Texas...
At least 10 dead as van carrying migrants crashes in Texas
One person is seriously injured after a truck struck a tree early Wednesday morning.
1 seriously injured after truck crashes into tree early Wednesday morning
These suspects used social media to communicate to what they thought were 13 and 14 year old...
Disney employees, registered nurse among those arrested in undercover operation targeting child predators

Latest News

Pigskin Preview: Petersburg Buffaloes
Pigskin Preview: Petersburg Buffaloes
Pigskin Preview: Kress Kangaroos
Pigskin Preview: Kress Kangaroos
Source: KCBD Video
Pigskin Preview: Petersburg Buffaloes
Source: KCBD Video
Pigskin Preview: Kress Kangaroos