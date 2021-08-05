Pigskin Preview: Lorenzo Hornets

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Coming off an 0-9 season, the Lorenzo Hornets enter 2021 with a new head coach as Carlos Cantu comes in from Big Spring.

Coach Cantu knows he needs to turn things around as the Hornets last win came in 2019. Since then, they’ve lost 13 games in a row.

Numbers are low, but Coach Cantu has his guys working so they can break the streak.

Lorenzo is in District with Springlake-Earth, Kress, Petersburg, and Nazareth.

