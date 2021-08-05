Local Listings
Pigskin Preview: Petersburg Buffaloes(KCBD)
By Pete Christy
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 11:00 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Petersburg Buffaloes look to improve on a 6-5 playoff season from a year ago.

Max Hefner moves up to be the Buffaloes new head coach.

He has four starters returning on both sides of the ball.

There’s a bunch of excitement in Petersburg as they’ll be getting a new school and adding baseball and softball.

Coach Herner wants to see this team not only get in the playoffs. but win in the postseason.

