Pigskin Preview: Petersburg Buffaloes

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Petersburg Buffaloes look to improve on a 6-5 playoff season from a year ago.

Max Hefner moves up to be the Buffaloes new head coach.

He has four starters returning on both sides of the ball.

There’s a bunch of excitement in Petersburg as they’ll be getting a new school and adding baseball and softball.

Coach Herner wants to see this team not only get in the playoffs. but win in the postseason.

