Rollover causes traffic delays on Marsha Sharp Fwy. near Milwaukee Ave.

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A rollover in the northeast bound lanes of Marsha Sharp Freeway near Milwaukee Ave. is causing traffic congestion.

The rollover happened just before 4 p.m. Officials with the police desk say it happened near Legacy Play Village across from Target.

Motorists are urged to find alternate routes until the crash is cleared.

One person has minor injuries. Officials with the Lubbock Police Desk say a baby was in a car seat but everyone is out of the vehicle.

