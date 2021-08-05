Local Listings
SPAG offers grocery assistance to Lubbock-area residents 60 or older

Residents 60 years or older impacted by the pandemic are eligible for $100 worth free groceries.
Residents 60 years or older impacted by the pandemic are eligible for $100 worth free groceries.(KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 7:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Provided by a grant through the South Plains Association of Governments, residents 60 years or older impacted by the pandemic are eligible for $100 worth of free groceries.

To request a food box and/or utility assistance call 806-687-0940. There won’t be any questions about income and information will be kept private.

This offer is available in the following counties: Bailey, Cochran, Crosby, Dickens, Floyd, Garza, Hale, Hockley, King, Lamb, Lubbock, Lynn, Motley, Terry and Yoakum.

