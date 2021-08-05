Summer heat on the way!

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The drier and hotter trend we’ve been advertising is underway. With little chance of rain and more sunshine it is going to get hot. Eventually, very hot.

A few sprinkles are possible this morning under a mostly cloudy sky.

Partly cloudy skies return this afternoon. Highs will range from the upper 80s in the west, to near 90 degrees in the Lubbock vicinity, with low 90s east. About three to five degrees hotter than yesterday.

A few isolated thundershowers are possible over the far southeastern KCBD viewing area late this afternoon and early this evening. The area most likely to see rain is around Snyder, the Scurry County area.

Mostly fair skies are on tap tonight. Lows will be in the 60s on the Caprock, including Lubbock, and 70s east of the Caprock (the Rolling Plains).

Plentiful sunshine tomorrow, Friday, will help temperatures reach climatological averages. For Lubbock, that is 94°. For more on Lubbock’s average and record temperatures see the Climatology section below.

More mostly sunny days but even hotter this weekend. Temps will peak in the mid- to upper 90s around Lubbock, and I anticipate triple-digit highs in the eastern viewing area.

Current guidance suggests storms may return to the viewing area, at least the northwest counties, Saturday evening. If so, there is a slight chance a storm may make it into the Plainview and, perhaps, Lubbock areas in the late evening or overnight hours.

Vamos a Pescar, Let’s Go Fishing

The 12th annual free fishing event for kids is this Saturday! It’s open to everyone, no license is required, and the lake will be stocked with 500 pounds of catfish. Did you catch that it’s free? Los Hermanos Familia, the event organizer, will have on-hand a limited number of loaner poles. Lunch also is provided. Did I mention all of this is at no cost to you? It’s only at Buddy Holly Lake from 6 AM to 2 PM Saturday, August 7.

You can pre-register on-line through Friday at www.letsgofishinglubbock.com. Pre-registration helps organizers plan how much food and drink to have on hand. Families also may register on-site Saturday morning as early as 6 AM.

Lubbock Climatology

86°F was the high temperature yesterday at the Lubbock airport. That is eight degrees below the average high for August 4. The record high for the date is 105° (set in 1943 and tied in 2003).

71° has been the low reported so far this morning at the Lubbock airport (unofficial at this time). Lubbock’s August 5 average low is 69° and the high 94°. The record low for the date is 57° (set in 1915) and the record high 102° (set in 1943 and tied in 2003 and again in 2011).

No rain was recorded yesterday at the Lubbock Airport. The total for August so far is 0.12″. That’s 0.07″ below average through August 4. The year-to-date total is 15.20″, which is 4.05″ above average.

Lubbock’s weather record dates from January 1911.

Sunset in Lubbock today is at 8:43 PM CDT. Sunrise tomorrow is at 7:03 AM CDT. Sunset tomorrow is at 8:43 PM CDT.

