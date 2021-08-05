Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Veterans push for state military cemetery in Lubbock

By Addison Barthold
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 7:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Danny Koch is a member of the Friends of the Monument of Courage here in Lubbock, as well as an advocate for obtaining a veteran cemetery for the town.

Danny says the burial ground is not a want, but a need for Lubbock.

While speaking about the issue, Danny stated, “the closest state cemetery is in Abilene. So, if someone died in Amarillo, a veteran, they can be buried in the cemetery in Lubbock, and it be easier on the family to travel.”

Texas has the second largest veteran population in the nation. Most of them live right here in Lubbock and the surrounding area. Benny Guerrero, Commander of the Lubbock Veterans of Foreign Wars, says the patriotism in Lubbock is just one of the reasons it deserves a cemetery.

Guerrero stated that Lubbock is “the greatest place to live and the greatest place to serve, but we have been forgotten.”

Guerrero says the cemetery is just one of the projects Lubbock veteran groups are advocating for, but that they also provide a wide range of services for veterans in the area. He says that the best way to get involved in veteran advocacy is to “get one of your veterans that is in your family to join one of our organizations, that’s the best way, because then you can let us help you.”

These veteran groups will be raising awareness for a need for a veteran cemetery in Lubbock during their two-day event, “For Love of Country and Freedom.”

This event will be held August 11 and 12 in town and will be dedicated to honoring families of fallen soldiers. Donations are always welcome, but Benny says the best way to help is by spreading their message.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lubbock resident wins $1 million Texas Lottery scratch off
Lubbock resident win $1 million Texas Lottery scratch off
One person has died after a crash at Peoples Bank.
Victim identified in fatal crash at Peoples Bank on 34th Street
3 vehicle crash on South Loop 289 near Quaker Ave.
3 vehicle crash on South Loop 289 and Quaker Ave.
Crash on 28th and I-27 on July 31, 2021 leaves one dead and another seriously injured.
Police identify victims of fatal Saturday crash on I-27
City of Lubbock COVID-19 news conference - 06/17/2020
WATCH: Health officials recommend return of masks as delta variant cases spike in Lubbock

Latest News

Sgt. Samantha Schultz, competing in this week's Modern Pentathlon.
Military athletes finding different ways to represent U.S. in Tokyo
Lubbock City Councilman Juan Chadis
Lubbock voters likely to see city streets on November ballot
(Source: WALB)
50th Street & Indiana Avenue road work begins 10 a.m. Thursday
COVID-19: Lubbock reports 177 new cases, one new death on Wednesday
COVID-19: Lubbock reports 177 new cases, one new death on Wednesday