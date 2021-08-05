Veterans push for state military cemetery in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Danny Koch is a member of the Friends of the Monument of Courage here in Lubbock, as well as an advocate for obtaining a veteran cemetery for the town.

Danny says the burial ground is not a want, but a need for Lubbock.

While speaking about the issue, Danny stated, “the closest state cemetery is in Abilene. So, if someone died in Amarillo, a veteran, they can be buried in the cemetery in Lubbock, and it be easier on the family to travel.”

Texas has the second largest veteran population in the nation. Most of them live right here in Lubbock and the surrounding area. Benny Guerrero, Commander of the Lubbock Veterans of Foreign Wars, says the patriotism in Lubbock is just one of the reasons it deserves a cemetery.

Guerrero stated that Lubbock is “the greatest place to live and the greatest place to serve, but we have been forgotten.”

Guerrero says the cemetery is just one of the projects Lubbock veteran groups are advocating for, but that they also provide a wide range of services for veterans in the area. He says that the best way to get involved in veteran advocacy is to “get one of your veterans that is in your family to join one of our organizations, that’s the best way, because then you can let us help you.”

These veteran groups will be raising awareness for a need for a veteran cemetery in Lubbock during their two-day event, “For Love of Country and Freedom.”

This event will be held August 11 and 12 in town and will be dedicated to honoring families of fallen soldiers. Donations are always welcome, but Benny says the best way to help is by spreading their message.

