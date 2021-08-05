Warmer temperatures return for the weekend

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Summer temperatures returning to the region as we move into the weekend. Sunny skies and highs in the mid 90s beginning tomorrow and continuing into early next week.

That means that for the first time in many weeks, our weather will be normal for summer, at least in terms of daytime temperatures.

It doesn’t look like a long term hot event since the afternoon highs are expected to cool back to the low 90s by the middle of next week.

Along with the heat rain chances will remain low through this weekend. There appears to be a chance for some showers and storms in the northern South Plains by Saturday evening and overnight into Sunday.

However, the coverage area may remain isolated, meaning that most of the region will remain sunny and hot.

