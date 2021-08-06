Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

BPMI Ladies Club to host Mother’s Day Tea this weekend

Mommy & Me Tea Saturday, August 7
Mommy & Me Tea Saturday, August 7(KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 7:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - BPMI Ladies Club to host Mother’s Day Tea this Saturday August 7. The event at the Lubbock Science Spectrum will be held from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Bring your daughter, niece, cousin, friend and dress alike to attend a special tea and fashion show.

Tickets are $10 each and $5 per child. A meal is included in the price. Spots are limited.

Mommy & Me Tea Saturday, August 7
Mommy & Me Tea Saturday, August 7(KCBD)

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lubbock Police Department’s Registered Sex Offender Unit is currently searching for nine...
Lubbock Police begin public effort to find absconded sex offenders
No arrests have been made pending investigation.
Emergency crews respond to stabbing at North Lubbock apartment
Charles Milford Holloway (LCDC)
Man sentenced to nearly 18 years for child pornography
A rollover on MSF near Target is causing traffic delays
Rollover causes traffic delays on Marsha Sharp Fwy. near Milwaukee Ave.
The motorcycle rider has moderate injuries after a crash at 98th and Indiana on August 5, 2021
Crash involving motorcycle delays traffic at 98th and Indiana Ave.

Latest News

Another typical August day in my forecast for the KCBD viewing area. I expect little change the...
Daybreak Today 7 a.m. Weather - Fri., August 6
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Rayah
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Rayah
KCBD Daybreak Today - 5 a.m., weather
Weekend heat and rain outlooks
Daybreak Today Live logo
Daybreak Today Friday Morning Brief