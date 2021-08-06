BPMI Ladies Club to host Mother’s Day Tea this weekend

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - BPMI Ladies Club to host Mother’s Day Tea this Saturday August 7. The event at the Lubbock Science Spectrum will be held from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Bring your daughter, niece, cousin, friend and dress alike to attend a special tea and fashion show.

Tickets are $10 each and $5 per child. A meal is included in the price. Spots are limited.

Mommy & Me Tea Saturday, August 7 (KCBD)

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.