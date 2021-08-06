Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Daybreak Today Friday Morning Brief

Lubbock continues to report triple-digit COVID cases, Abbott calls for another special session, Dallas officer’s conviction stands
Daybreak Today Live logo
Daybreak Today Live logo(KCBD)
By Michael A. Cantu
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 5:50 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

On Daybreak Today,

Lubbock County reported 161 new cases of COVID-19.

  • There are now 1,804 active cases.
  • The hospitalization rate rose to 10.32%.

Gov. Abbott called another special session.

A Texas appeals court upheld the murder conviction of former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger.

The period for debate will end soon on the Senate’s trillion-dollar infrastructure bill.

The Food and Drug Administration is considering a strategy for COVID-19 vaccine booster shot in early September.

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Sharon MainesSteve Divine and Michael Cantu along with the rest of the Daybreak Today crew for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lubbock Police Department’s Registered Sex Offender Unit is currently searching for nine...
Lubbock Police begin public effort to find absconded sex offenders
No arrests have been made pending investigation.
Emergency crews respond to stabbing at North Lubbock apartment
A rollover on MSF near Target is causing traffic delays
Rollover causes traffic delays on Marsha Sharp Fwy. near Milwaukee Ave.
Charles Milford Holloway (LCDC)
Man sentenced to nearly 18 years for child pornography
The motorcycle rider has moderate injuries after a crash at 98th and Indiana on August 5, 2021
Crash involving motorcycle delays traffic at 98th and Indiana Ave.

Latest News

Noon Notebook 9/14: Tour De Rio Blanco pre-registration open
Noon Notebook 9/14: Tour De Rio Blanco pre-registration open
Noon Notebook 9/15: Tickets available for Hub City BBQ Cook-off
Noon Notebook 9/15: Tickets available for Hub City BBQ Cook-off
All Saints Episcopal celebrates prestigious award, trophy
After 50 years of roadblocks, many wondered if the bigger picture would ever become a reality....
TTU vet school professors excited to welcome inaugural class