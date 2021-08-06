Daybreak Today Friday Morning Brief

On Daybreak Today,

Lubbock County reported 161 new cases of COVID-19.

There are now 1,804 active cases.

The hospitalization rate rose to 10.32%.

Gov. Abbott called another special session.

It will begin Saturday in Austin.

The agenda includes election legislation, bail reform and spending federal COVID relief money.

With the delta variant spreading, the number of hospitalized Texans has increased to levels not seen since February

A Texas appeals court upheld the murder conviction of former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger.

She shot Botham Jean in 2018 after mistaking his apartment for her own.

Guyger will not be eligible for parole until 2024.

The period for debate will end soon on the Senate’s trillion-dollar infrastructure bill.

That will officially end Saturday.

A final vote on that bill could take place the same day.

The Food and Drug Administration is considering a strategy for COVID-19 vaccine booster shot in early September.

The plan would apply to all vaccinated people with those at high-risk being the top priority.

The Biden administration says the U.S. has the supply and personnel to roll out boosters efficiently.

