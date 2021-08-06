Local Listings
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Rayah

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 6:54 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Rayah, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. She is an eight-year-old Labrador Retriever mix.

Staff say to not let her age fool you, she likes to play but also enjoys lying around on the couch and watching TV with you. Rayah has been at the shelter almost two months and needs to be with a family to love her.

She is up to date on all her shots, is spayed and is microchipped. Her adoption fees are waived this month.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289. If you have another pet in mind, adoption fees are waived on Wednesdays.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Thursday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Thelma.

