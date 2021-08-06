Low-cost mental health clinic expands office to fill growing need for mental health services

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - UMC’s low-cost mental health clinic is now expanding to fill a desperate need across west Texas.

The children’s behavioral clinic offers family therapy, tele therapy and emotional trauma counseling.

Cameron Brown with Texas Tech’s couple marriage and family therapy program says services are offered on a sliding scale rate, so based on socioeconomic factors, each session could cost between five and 90 dollars.

Low-cost health services are imperative as Lubbock has one of the highest uninsured & under-insured populations in Texas, combined with the fewest mental health providers throughout West Texas.

Lubbock County has nearly seven mental health professionals per 100,000 residents, according to the meadows mental health policy institute.

“But some of the surrounding counties around here have very, very, very, very few, if any. And so us being able to reach them, either by them commuting here to meet with us in person or be able to hop on through tele health. Tele therapy is our way to be able to try and attend to that,” Brown said.

Right before the pandemic, the non profit clinic utilized grant funding to get new tele health technology.

“So that somebody can log in from the comfort of their own home, they could live several hours away from Lubbock, and still be able to meet with a professional. And all they would need is a reliable internet source. A device that has a screen on it,” Brown said.

There are two ways gain care. Doctors at UMC can refer you for a screening after experiencing physical trauma, or you can simply call 806-742-3074 to make an appointment & begin treating the wounds you can’t see with your eyes.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.