LPD to conduct follow-up crash investigations

Lubbock police
By KCBD Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) -The Major Crash Investigation Unit will conduct three follow-up crash investigations starting at 7 a.m. August 8.

The unit will start their investigations at 114th Street and University Avenue. Traffic will be diverted around the intersection. This operations is expected to take approximately an hour and a half.

The second follow-up investigation will occur in the 2500 block of 50th Street. The eastbound lanes will be closed an all eastbound traffic will be diverted onto Akron Avenue. This operations is expected to take approximately two hours.

The final investigation will occur in the 2800 block of the Interstate 27 northbound access road. All traffic will be diverted onto 29th Street. The road is expected to be closed for approximately 30 minutes.

Motorists are asked to avoid these areas and plan to use an alternate route since delays are expected.

Specific information about when the Major Crash Investigation Unit is moving to each area can be received through LBKAlert. Sign up for LBKAlert at www.lbkalert.com and register for the Road Closure alerts.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

