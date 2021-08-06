Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Most Americans support masks indoors and in schools, poll says

By CNN
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 2:10 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A new poll shows most Americans support the Centers for Disease Control’s new mask recommendations.

A Quinnipiac University survey indicates that 61% of responders agree with it.

About a third oppose mask recommendations.

A 55% majority wants to see masks required in schools.

Both issues are split largely along party lines.

More than half of the responders support vaccine mandates for healthcare and government employees.

Fewer than half want such requirements for students or business workers.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lubbock Police Department’s Registered Sex Offender Unit is currently searching for nine...
Lubbock Police begin public effort to find absconded sex offenders
City of Lubbock COVID-19 news conference - 06/17/2020
WATCH: Health officials recommend return of masks as delta variant cases spike in Lubbock
Investigators say an overloaded van carrying 29 migrants has crashed on a remote South Texas...
At least 10 dead as van carrying migrants crashes in Texas
One person is seriously injured after a truck struck a tree early Wednesday morning.
1 seriously injured after truck crashes into tree early Wednesday morning
No arrests have been made pending investigation.
Emergency crews respond to stabbing at North Lubbock apartment

Latest News

Yelp adds a new feature that lets businesses list whether they require proof of COVID-19...
Yelp adds vaccine requirements to business listings
Yelp adds a new feature that lets businesses list whether they require proof of COVID-19...
Yelp adds business vaccination requirements to listings
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., leaves the chamber as lawmakers work to advance...
Senators struggle to amend, finish $1T infrastructure bill
This Jan. 26, 2015, file photo shows Lisa Banes in Park City, Utah. New York City Police have...
Arrest in hit-and-run death of ‘Gone Girl’ actor Lisa Banes