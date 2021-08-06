Pigskin Preview: Valley Patriots

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Valley Patriots started the season 6-0 last year, but two District losses to Happy and White Deer left them out of the playoffs with a 6-2 record.

That has the Patriots hungry this season as four starters return on both sides of the ball.

John Stanaland expects his team to battle in District 1 of !ADI with Happy, White Deer, McLean and Claude.

