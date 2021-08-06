Weekend heat and rain outlooks

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Another typical August day in my forecast for the KCBD viewing area. I expect little change the next few days. Guidance points to less heat and a slightly better chance of rain down the road.

This afternoon will be sunny, slightly breezy, and hot. Highs will range from the mid-90s in the west to the upper 90s in the east.

Tonight will be fair and warm. By mid-evening temperatures will drop into the 80s. Saturday morning lows will generally range from the upper 60s to low 70s.

Great weather will greet kids and parents for Saturday morning activities, including Vamos a Pescar. Find out more below.

Tomorrow again will be mostly sunny and hot, but also a bit breezy. Don’t forget water, sunscreen, and a hat. There is a slight chance of evening storms, though mainly in the northwest viewing area.

Sunday, too, will be mostly sunny, breezy, and hot. There again will be a slight chance of a late afternoon or evening storm.

Both Saturday and Sunday there is a slight chance a storm may make it into the Plainview and, perhaps, Lubbock areas in the late evening or overnight hours.

Early next week looks the same.

Somewhat less heat and a somewhat better chance of rain is expected mid- to late week.

Vamos a Pescar, Let’s Go Fishing

The 12th annual free fishing event for kids is this Saturday! It’s open to everyone, no license is required, and the lake will be stocked with 500 pounds of catfish. Did you catch that it’s free? Los Hermanos Familia, the event organizer, will have on-hand a limited number of loaner poles. Lunch also is provided. Did I mention all of this is at no cost to you? It’s only at Buddy Holly Lake from 6 AM to 2 PM Saturday, August 7.

You can pre-register on-line through today at www.letsgofishinglubbock.com. Pre-registration helps organizers plan how much food and drink to have on hand. Families also may register on-site Saturday morning as early as 6 AM. Hashtag #LetsFishVamos

