Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Woman seen leaning out of moving car brandishing an assault rifle

Police say the passenger leaned out of a Cadillac with the in July during an illegal sideshow...
Police say the passenger leaned out of a Cadillac with the in July during an illegal sideshow event.(San Francisco Police Department)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 7:00 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (Gray News) – Police in San Francisco posted a photo on social media Wednesday showing a woman hanging out of car holding what appears to be an assault rifle.

Police say the passenger leaned out of a Cadillac in July during an illegal sideshow event.

Sideshows are usually a spontaneous gathering to show off vehicles with “burnouts,” spinning “donuts,” or street racing.

Officers with the police department’s traffic division worked up a case to identify, seize and impound the vehicle.

It is unclear if the woman has been identified or arrested.

On July 11th, 2021, during an illegal sideshow event at Barneveld & McKinnon, a passenger leaned out of a Cadillac...

Posted by San Francisco Police Department on Thursday, August 5, 2021

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lubbock Police Department’s Registered Sex Offender Unit is currently searching for nine...
Lubbock Police begin public effort to find absconded sex offenders
No arrests have been made pending investigation.
Emergency crews respond to stabbing at North Lubbock apartment
Charles Milford Holloway (LCDC)
Man sentenced to nearly 18 years for child pornography
A rollover on MSF near Target is causing traffic delays
Rollover causes traffic delays on Marsha Sharp Fwy. near Milwaukee Ave.
The motorcycle rider has moderate injuries after a crash at 98th and Indiana on August 5, 2021
Crash involving motorcycle delays traffic at 98th and Indiana Ave.

Latest News

FILE - In this July 2, 2021 file photo, a United Airlines jetliner taxis down a runway for take...
United Airlines will require US employees to be vaccinated
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Rayah
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Rayah
In a sign that the delta variant is affecting more children on a daily basis, a baby in Texas...
Baby with COVID-19, in need of an ICU bed, was airlifted to a hospital 150 miles away
In a sign that the delta variant is affecting more children on a daily basis, a baby in Texas...
Because of lack of space, baby struggling with COVID-19 airlifted 150 miles away