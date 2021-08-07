More heat, slight rain chances this weekend

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The warm-up continues for the rest of the weekend with temperatures in the mid to upper 90s Sunday.

More heat ahead (KCBD)

Before a hot and sunny day tomorrow, we do have a slight chance for showers and storms this evening. This activity is expected to be mainly for the northern part of the viewing area. Storms that develop will clear out overnight leading to a sunny start to your Sunday. Temperatures overnight tonight cooling down to the mid-60s and lower 70s.

Tomorrow is expected to be even warmer than today, with highs in the mid to upper 90s across the South Plains. Plenty of sunshine on tap with a slight chance for isolated afternoon showers. This warming trend will continue into Monday, with highs a few degrees warmer than Sunday. Temperatures will slowly cool back down to more average temperatures for August by the end of the workweek. Rain chances will remain slim through Wednesday, where a better chance for rain looks to re-emerge by the end of the week.

