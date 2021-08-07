Local Listings
Pigskin Preview: All Saints Patriots

By Ronald Clark
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 8:40 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The All Saints Patriots are back after going 9-2 last year with a new coach in Jeremy Binion.

Binion has spent the last four years as an assistant on the coaching staff with the Patriots, which brings some feel of continuity to the team. All Saints also returns all but one starter from a season ago, that’ll also help the coaching transition move smoothly.

In his first year, Binion says he won’t set any expectations for wins and losses but wants his team to have an effective offense and an explosive defense on the field.

More importantly, Binion wants to breathe life back into the program and built a consistent culture that competes every year and brings excitement to the football field and the All Saints community.

