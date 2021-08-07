Pigskin Preview: Christ The King Golden Lions

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - There’s a lot of excitement for the Christ The King Golden Lions as after playing an outlaw schedule in the 2020 COVID season, the 2021 season brings purpose and meaning.

The Golden Lions are in a TAPPS District this season and will battle for a playoff spot.

Coach Greg Clark returns 3 starters on both sides of the ball this season.

