Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Pigskin Preview: Christ The King Golden Lions

The Golden Lions are in a TAPPS District this season and will battle for a playoff spot.
The Golden Lions are in a TAPPS District this season and will battle for a playoff spot.(KCBD)
By Pete Christy
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - There’s a lot of excitement for the Christ The King Golden Lions as after playing an outlaw schedule in the 2020 COVID season, the 2021 season brings purpose and meaning.

The Golden Lions are in a TAPPS District this season and will battle for a playoff spot.

Coach Greg Clark returns 3 starters on both sides of the ball this season.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miguel Gonzalez lost his battle with COVID-19 at the age of 23.
23-year-old man dies of COVID-19 two days after daughter’s birth
Vincent D'Alise and his father Mark sink back-to-back hole in ones at Lubbock Country Club...
Father, son make back-to-back hole in one shots at Lubbock Country Club
LP&L customers noticed a significant increase in their bills last month.
INVESTIGATES: Causes behind the increase in LP&L bills
Lubbock police
LPD to conduct follow-up crash investigations
The Lubbock Police Department’s Registered Sex Offender Unit is currently searching for nine...
Lubbock Police begin public effort to find absconded sex offenders

Latest News

Pigskin Preview: Kingdom Prep
Pigskin Preview: Kingdom Prep Warriors
Pigskin Preview: All Saints Patriots
Pigskin Preview: All Saints Patriots
Pigskin Preview: Kingdom Prep
Pigskin Preview: Kingdom Prep Warriors
End Zone Highlights: 8/25
End Zone Highlights: 8/25