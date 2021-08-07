Pigskin Preview: Kingdom Prep Warriors

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Kingdom Prep Warriors are back after coming up short in the state title game last year.

The Warriors have seen their numbers increase with the program on the rise recently. This year they welcome back four starters on offense and defense after losing just two seniors from their runner-up team a season ago.

But even after having a deep run last year, Kingdom Prep head coach, Jeff Klein said the teams mentality hasn’t changed. They still prefer to assume the role of the hunters instead of the hunted.

