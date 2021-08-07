Sights and sounds of Sales Tax Free Weekend

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Saturday, two pop-up vaccine clinics will be at the South Plains Mall and the first 200 people get vaccinated will receive a $25 gift card to United Supermarkets.

Many families waited for tax free weekend to do the back to class shopping.

“Basically you save more, you save more clothes, and like I said when you’ve got multiple kids it just helps,” one customer said.

One family from Snyder says they drove 80 miles to take advantage of the savings. However some people traveled out of state to catch the sales.

Most people are still at work on Fridays, but customers who came Friday say the lines don’t compare to Saturday.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.