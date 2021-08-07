SPC alum earns Olympic relay gold

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Along with wrestler Tamyra Mensah-Stock who once grappled for Wayland Baptist, and Canadian soccer sensation Janine Beckie who set a school record for Texas Tech in goals scored, one runner from South Plains College can add to the West Texas gold medal haul at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

This year’s Games has already been a memorable one Vernon Norwood. One week after anchoring the United States to bronze in the inaugural 4 x 400 Meter Mixed Relay, Norwood, who raced for SPC from 2012-13, did the honors once more for his second medal in Japan- this one the most-coveted color won in the Men’s 4 x 400 Relay, and event that draws near the close of the Olympics.

Even though Norwood, who transferred to LSU after his time in Levelland, was not actually featured on the track in Saturday’s final, he is still to be awarded the medal. It’s one well-earned since he ran the United States’ final leg in Friday’s preliminaries, leading to an American victory in the first heat where he outpaced Bayapo Ndori of Botswana, who turned in the fastest overall split in the race.

One day later, the former Texan had to wait patiently as Michael Cherry, Michael Norman, Bryce Deadmon and Rai Benjamin represented the United States in the day’s marquee event. The American runners cruised to defend their 2016 gold medal as Benjamin, who won silver earlier this week in the 400 Meter Hurdles, anchored Team USA to the win- a margin won by 1.46, an eternity when it comes to track & field standards. While the Red, White and Blue crossed the line with a season’s best 2:55.70, the Netherlands finished for a silver, and the aforementioned Botswana team landed bronze (2:57.27).

Even though the U.S. team has had frustrating moments this summer in Tokyo, particularly failing to qualify for the finals in the Men’s 4 x 100 Meter, the athletes have easily lead the medal count- with seven gold, 12 silver, and seven bronze medals. This win the first one for the men this year earned on the track.

The 4 x 400m relay can be seen tonight on KCBD-TV, coverage begins 7 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.