1 injured after accidental shooting in North Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police have confirmed one person was accidentally shot Sunday afternoon in North Lubbock.

According to police, the reporting party stated one person was accidentally shot by their friend in the 700 block of North Utica Avenue. The person who was shot was taken to UMC.

The call came in shortly after 2:50 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

The extent of the injuries are unknown at this time.

