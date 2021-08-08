Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

1 injured after accidental shooting in North Lubbock

Ambulance
Ambulance(KWCH)
By Harrison Roberts
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police have confirmed one person was accidentally shot Sunday afternoon in North Lubbock.

According to police, the reporting party stated one person was accidentally shot by their friend in the 700 block of North Utica Avenue. The person who was shot was taken to UMC.

The call came in shortly after 2:50 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

The extent of the injuries are unknown at this time.

KCBD will provide additional details as more information is received.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miguel Gonzalez lost his battle with COVID-19 at the age of 23.
23-year-old man dies of COVID-19 two days after daughter’s birth
Vincent D'Alise and his father Mark sink back-to-back hole in ones at Lubbock Country Club...
Father, son make back-to-back hole in one shots at Lubbock Country Club
Schools TEA Guidelines
TEA releases new COVID-19 guidelines for upcoming school year
Glory Days: Daughter of rock legend rides to Olympic silver
Charged with murder in connection to the Zoe Campos investigation. Zoe has been missing since...
Carlos Rodriquez sends handwritten letter detailing Zoe Campos’ murder

Latest News

Shallowater ISD Rating
Shallowater Education Foundation hosts benefit concert for 2021-22 school year
Glory Days: Daughter of rock legend rides to Olympic silver
Vernon L. Norwood
SPC alum earns Olympic relay gold
Vincent D'Alise and his father Mark sink back-to-back hole in ones at Lubbock Country Club...
Father, son make back-to-back hole in one shots at Lubbock Country Club