Another scorcher coming Monday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Monday will be a repeat of Sunday, with temperatures in the upper 90s, lower 100s and minimal rain chances.

Scorching hot for Monday (KCBD)

Sunday’s afternoon high in Lubbock was 98 degrees, with an overnight low of 74 degrees. We can expect similar conditions overnight Sunday and Monday afternoon. Mostly clear and quiet Sunday night, with a very slim chance for a shower to pop-up before sunset. Lows will be in the upper 60s and lower to mid 70s across the South Plains.

Monday will be hot and mainly dry. Highs in the upper 90s and lower 100s. There is another very slim chance for an afternoon pop-up shower or two, but rain will be hard to come by. Otherwise, plenty of sunshine for your Monday.

Monday looks to be the warmest day of the next seven days, with temperatures slowly falling back down into the mid 90s for the rest of the workweek and eventually into the lower 90s and upper 80s for next weekend. Right now, the next best chance for any considerable rainfall will be from Wednesday on.

This is another reminder to practice heat safety the next couple days. Drink plenty of water, avoid outdoor activity in the afternoon, apply rounds of sunscreen, and NEVER leave any kids or pets in a vehicle unattended.

Have a great week!

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.