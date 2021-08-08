Glory Days: Daughter of rock legend rides to Olympic silver

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - While the United States has accumulated 108 medals at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, one of the most recent- a silver for equestrian rider Jessica Springsteen, daughter of 1980s music icon Bruce Springsteen.

In Saturday’s Jumping Team final, Jessica and her trusted horse, Don Juan van de Donkhoeve, overcame the placed obstacles at Equestrian Park for a team-leading time of 1:18.89 minutes (four faults included)- forcing the U.S. to a jump-off against the eventual gold medalists from Sweden. While no horses from either team knocked down any poles in the jump-off, the Swedes collected a time 1.30 seconds better than the United States (122.90).

The 29-year-old was by-far the youngest to saddle up for the U.S. Joining her on the medal stand were Laura Kraut of Camden, S.C., who at 55 became the oldest American medalist in 117 years, and McLain Ward, 45, of Brewster, N.Y. Belgium, not involved in the jump-off, took home the bronze.

Saturday was a much-better day for Springsteen. In Tuesday’s Individual Qualifier, the first-time Olympian recorded four penalties, finishing the day in 31st place.

This is the United States’ second equestrian medal of this year’s Olympics. Last week, Team USA earned silver in Team Dressage. Equestrian events have been a part of the Olympic program since the Paris Games of 1900. It is the only sport where men and women can compete against each other.

