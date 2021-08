LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The home school Lubbock Titans are coming off a 2-9 season.

They enter 2021 with new coaches including Brent Schmidt and Michael Harris.

Back to help as an Assistant is Six-man Hall of Fame Coach Sam Adams, who will turn 86 in October.

The Titans have a strong schedule facing UIL teams to prepare them for a solid season.

