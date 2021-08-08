Shallowater Education Foundation hosts benefit concert for 2021-22 school year

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - As Texas turns the corner on the Coronavirus pandemic, school district leaders are working to figure out how to help students after a turbulent and unprecedented year. Students have missed a chunk of education, and it will take all of us pulling together even more to ensure student success. This is why the Shallowater Education Foundation is so important to Shallowater.

Established in 2011, members of the community and school district created the foundation to meet the needs of students and teachers that were not covered by budgets set by the state and local business and property taxes.

In 2012, the foundation funded teacher mini grants totaling $26,323.00 for 62 teachers (31 grants). Teachers were able to apply for technology grants to furnish I PADS for pre-K classrooms. The theatre department purchased stage lights through a grant application. Yearbook classes purchased additional cameras, and an English teacher ordered class sets of novels that she was passionate about teaching.

The foundation involved adding scholarships for students as well as professional development that teachers had on their wish lists. Today, the foundation has accrued and spent $616,613.47, which has supported 318 grants for 448 teachers and scholarships for 194 seniors.

Last year was a tough year for Shallowater ISD as well as all school districts in Texas. Administrators and teachers had to figure out how to ensure that each SISD student had a computer for on-line learning. Administrators and teachers had to face equity issues head on. In the 2019-2020 school year, the foundation chose to purchase technology for campuses during the Covid pandemic so that each child had potential access to a meaningful and inclusive learning environment.

In the UIL district 3A, Shallowater has the highest homeowner property taxes within our peer group of school districts; however, because Shallowater is business poor, there is no commercial taxable wealth. SISD’s funding is $1,000 less per student than schools within our district.

This is why the concert with the Randy Rogers Band, featuring Slade Coulter and Cole Barnhill, is so vital to SISD children and teachers. It will be held August 28th at the Texas Tech University Frazier Pavilion.

Individual tickets are available with limited seating for $100.

