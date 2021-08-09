Local Listings
4 injured after Sunday afternoon crash on 34th St. and Frankford Ave.

2 vehicle crash at 34th Street and Frankford Avenue
2 vehicle crash at 34th Street and Frankford Avenue(KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 10:04 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A two vehicle crash occurred Sunday afternoon around 6 p.m. at the intersection of 34th Street and Frankford Avenue.

Lubbock Police, fire and EMS were at the scene.

According to police, three people suffered minor injuries and one person suffered moderate injuries as a result of the crash.

Traffic was being diverted at the time of the crash.

KCBD will provide additional details as more information is received.

