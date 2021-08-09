Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Daybreak Today Monday Morning Brief

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 5:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Lubbock Police Department to open first patrol division station

  • Located at East 19th and MLK Jr., Blvd.
  • 97 officers and civilians will work out of that station
  • Ribbon cutting begins at 10 a.m.

COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Lubbock

  • County reported 221 new cases Friday
  • There are now 2,003 active cases
  • Hospital rate rose to 11.55%

Cases continue to rise in Texas

  • More than 5,3000 cases reported across the state
  • Since last Wednesday, the state has administered 26.8 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine
  • State Department’s website shows three are 428 ICU beds available right now

Infrastructure bill moves forward

  • The U.S. Senate voted to end debate on the bipartisan infrastructure bill
  • Final passage is expected Tuesday
  • The bill faces an uncertain future in the House, which will not return until September

Tokyo Olympics End

  • Team USA ended the games with the most overall medals, 113, and the most gold medals, 39
  • The president of the International Olympic Committee said this was the most logistically challenging Olympic games in history due to COVID-19

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ambulance
1 injured after accidental shooting in North Lubbock
Schools TEA Guidelines
TEA releases new COVID-19 guidelines for upcoming school year
Glory Days: Daughter of rock legend rides to Olympic silver
United States' Andrea Drews, above, spikes as Brazil's Gabriel Braga Guimaraes defends during...
USA tops gold medal count as Tokyo Olympics near end
Vincent D'Alise and his father Mark sink back-to-back hole in ones at Lubbock Country Club...
Father, son make back-to-back hole in one shots at Lubbock Country Club

Latest News

When we mention the temperature, we are referencing the temperature of the air in the shade. A...
Triple-digit heat returns to the South Plains
Daybreak Today 5 a.m. Weather
Daybreak Today 5 a.m. Weather - Mon., August 9
After nearly two years of construction, the city of Lubbock and Lubbock Police Department will...
LPD cutting ribbon on new East Lubbock station Monday morning
Scorching hot for Monday
Another scorcher coming Monday