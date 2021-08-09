Daybreak Today Monday Morning Brief
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 5:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,
Lubbock Police Department to open first patrol division station
- Located at East 19th and MLK Jr., Blvd.
- 97 officers and civilians will work out of that station
- Ribbon cutting begins at 10 a.m.
COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Lubbock
- County reported 221 new cases Friday
- There are now 2,003 active cases
- Hospital rate rose to 11.55%
Cases continue to rise in Texas
- More than 5,3000 cases reported across the state
- Since last Wednesday, the state has administered 26.8 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine
- State Department’s website shows three are 428 ICU beds available right now
Infrastructure bill moves forward
- The U.S. Senate voted to end debate on the bipartisan infrastructure bill
- Final passage is expected Tuesday
- The bill faces an uncertain future in the House, which will not return until September
Tokyo Olympics End
- Team USA ended the games with the most overall medals, 113, and the most gold medals, 39
- The president of the International Olympic Committee said this was the most logistically challenging Olympic games in history due to COVID-19
