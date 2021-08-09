Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Italian postal workers intercept suspicious letter to pope

FILE - Pope Francis waves to the crowd as he leaves after delivering the Angelus noon prayer...
FILE - Pope Francis waves to the crowd as he leaves after delivering the Angelus noon prayer from the window of his studio overlooking St. Peter's Square, at the Vatican, Sunday, July 18, 2021.(AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 6:16 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILAN (AP) — Italian paramilitary police are investigating the source of an envelope containing three bullets addressed to the pope.

The Carabinieri provincial command in Milan says the suspicious envelope was identified overnight at a mail sorting facility in a suburb.

It had been mailed from France.

The envelope was addressed by hand in pen to: “The Pope, Vatican City, St. Peter’s Square, Rome,” and contained three bullets presumed to be for a pistol and a message referring to financial operations at the Vatican.

An investigation is ongoing. The Vatican did not respond immediately to requests for comment.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ambulance
1 injured after accidental shooting in North Lubbock
Schools TEA Guidelines
TEA releases new COVID-19 guidelines for upcoming school year
Glory Days: Daughter of rock legend rides to Olympic silver
United States' Andrea Drews, above, spikes as Brazil's Gabriel Braga Guimaraes defends during...
USA tops gold medal count as Tokyo Olympics near end
Vincent D'Alise and his father Mark sink back-to-back hole in ones at Lubbock Country Club...
Father, son make back-to-back hole in one shots at Lubbock Country Club

Latest News

This image provided by CBS This Morning/Times Union shows Brittany Commisso, left, answering...
‘Not normal.’ Ex-Cuomo aide details groping allegations
When we mention the temperature, we are referencing the temperature of the air in the shade. A...
Triple-digit heat returns to the South Plains
I expect today to be our hottest since June 23, which was the last time Lubbock recorded a...
Daybreak Today 7 a.m. Weather - Mon., August
FILE - In this Sept. 17, 2019 file photo, R. Kelly appears during a hearing at the Leighton...
Jury selection set to begin in R. Kelly sex trafficking case
Family Dollar employees quit
Employees put up sign saying they all quit at Family Dollar in Nebraska