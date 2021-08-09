Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Mickey

KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Mickey
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Mickey(Lubbock Animal Services)
By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 4:53 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Mickey, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He is a one-year-old pit bull mix who has been at the shelter about a month and a half.

Staff say Mickey likes to play and will gladly take a nap with you. He has been around children and does well. Mickey is up to date on his shots, is neutered and has a microchip. His adoption fees are waived this month.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289. If you have another pet in mind, adoption fees are waived on Wednesdays.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Friday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Rayah.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ambulance
1 injured after accidental shooting in North Lubbock
Schools TEA Guidelines
TEA releases new COVID-19 guidelines for upcoming school year
Glory Days: Daughter of rock legend rides to Olympic silver
United States' Andrea Drews, above, spikes as Brazil's Gabriel Braga Guimaraes defends during...
USA tops gold medal count as Tokyo Olympics near end
Vincent D'Alise and his father Mark sink back-to-back hole in ones at Lubbock Country Club...
Father, son make back-to-back hole in one shots at Lubbock Country Club

Latest News

KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Rayah
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Rayah
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Rayah
KCBD's Pet of the Day - Fri., August 6
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Thelma
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Thelma
Triss, KCBD's Pet of the Day for Aug. 4.
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Triss