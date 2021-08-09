KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Mickey

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Mickey, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He is a one-year-old pit bull mix who has been at the shelter about a month and a half.

Staff say Mickey likes to play and will gladly take a nap with you. He has been around children and does well. Mickey is up to date on his shots, is neutered and has a microchip. His adoption fees are waived this month.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289. If you have another pet in mind, adoption fees are waived on Wednesdays.

