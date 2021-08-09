Local Listings
LPD cutting ribbon on new East Lubbock station Monday morning

After nearly two years of construction, the city of Lubbock and Lubbock Police Department will...
After nearly two years of construction, the city of Lubbock and Lubbock Police Department will cut the ribbon on the first completed patrol division station, Monday morning at 10 a.m.(Kase Wilbanks, KCBD)
By Kase Wilbanks
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 9:14 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After nearly two years of construction, the city of Lubbock and Lubbock Police Department will cut the ribbon on the first completed patrol division station, Monday morning at 10 a.m.

The new station is set to open at East 19th and MLK Jr. Boulevard. It will house 97 officers and civilians.

It’s one of three stations the city’s constructing to decentralize the police department and shift to a community policing model.

The Public Safety Improvements Project was announced in 2017.

The $60 million project funded the substations, which will also be at 140th and Indiana and North Frankford and Erskine, along with a new police headquarters, municipal court and property warehouse.

