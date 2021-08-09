Lubbock Meals on Wheels needs volunteers

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Meals on Wheels is asking for more volunteers to help deliver meals.

The drivers, both regular and substitute, are needed each weekday to deliver meals. But you don’t have to commit to a set schedule to volunteer. Each route takes about an hour to deliver. Each route has 10 to 16 clients.

For many of the Lubbock Meals on Wheels clients, the volunteer may be the only person they see during the day. The daily human contact is just as important as the nutritious meal they are receiving.

If you would like to try it out, LMOW can pair you up with a volunteer for a ride-along. Just call 806-792-7971.

Delivery volunteer opportunities are available from 10:45 am – Noon, Monday – Friday. Non-delivery volunteer opportunities are available throughout the day Monday through Friday.

Fill out the volunteer application form here.

