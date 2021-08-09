Lubbock Public Health Department COVID-19 testing site moving to Clapp Park Pool

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Beginning Monday, August 9, 2021, the COVID-19 testing at the Public Health Department will move to the pool at Clapp Park, located at 45th Street and Avenue U.

The testing site will be open Monday - Friday, from 12:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m., and will be a drive-thru.

If you have any questions, please call the Public Health Department at 806.775.2933.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.