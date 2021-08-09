Lubbock Public Health Department COVID-19 testing site moving to Clapp Park Pool
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 9:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Beginning Monday, August 9, 2021, the COVID-19 testing at the Public Health Department will move to the pool at Clapp Park, located at 45th Street and Avenue U.
The testing site will be open Monday - Friday, from 12:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m., and will be a drive-thru.
If you have any questions, please call the Public Health Department at 806.775.2933.
Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.