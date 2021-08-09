Pigskin Preview: Lubbock Christian Eagles

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Christian Eagles are ready to take flight for the 2021 football season, but a state title won’t be easy.

The Eagles will have to soar past nine former state champions through their non-conference and regular season schedule to reach the playoffs this upcoming season.

Lubbock Christian returns four offensive starters and three defensive starters from the team that went 5-2 last year.

The Eagles’ head coach, Chris Softley said they are putting an emphasis on playing with aggression and getting physical on both sides of the ball during training camp especially on the offensive and defensive lines.

