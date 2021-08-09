Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Pigskin Preview: Trinity Christian Lions

Head Coach Kevin Spiller says numbers are up and folks are excited about football out at...
Head Coach Kevin Spiller says numbers are up and folks are excited about football out at Trinity Christian.(KCBD)
By Pete Christy
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Trinity Christian Lions roar into 2021 with a lot of confidence after they won playoff games for the first time in school history.

Trinity Christian won two postseason games in a 6-5 season and now they hope to springboard to make an even deeper run.

Head Coach Kevin Spiller says numbers are up and folks are excited about football out at Trinity Christian.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ambulance
1 injured after accidental shooting in North Lubbock
Schools TEA Guidelines
TEA releases new COVID-19 guidelines for upcoming school year
Gov. Greg Abbott has said there will be no government-imposed shutdowns or mask mandates.
Governor Abbott takes action to mitigate rise in COVID-19 cases in Texas
Texas Tech offering vaccine incentives to students, faculty and staff
Police investigate an accidental shooting near 24th and Frankford Ave. on Aug. 9, 2021
Teen injured in accidental shooting in West Lubbock

Latest News

Head Coach Chris Softley
Pigskin Preview: Lubbock Christian Eagles
Pigskin Preview: Christ The King
Pigskin Preview: Christ The King
Pigskin Preview: Lubbock Titans
Pigskin Preview: Lubbock Titans
The Golden Lions are in a TAPPS District this season and will battle for a playoff spot.
Pigskin Preview: Christ The King Golden Lions