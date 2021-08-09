Local Listings
Popular eBooks and Digital Audiobooks Available Free 24/7 from Lubbock Public Libraries

(Source: City of Lubbock)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - As people increasingly read and listen to books on their smartphone or tablet, they’re discovering one of the best resources is their local public library. Lubbock residents can access a wide selection of popular digital ebooks, audiobooks and magazines free from the Lubbock Public Libraries. With a library card, members of the community can borrow from the digital collection by downloading Libby, the award-winning reading app from OverDrive, or visiting:  libbyapp.com/library/Lubbock

In addition, the Lubbock Public Libraries are hosting live, virtual demonstrations of how to get started with borrowing digital materials through the Libby app. This free online event features sessions for both new and experienced users and takes place on Tuesday, August 17th from 10:00 AM – 11:30 AM. More information and registration can be found here: http://bit.ly/lubbocktrain

Readers may browse the Lubbock Public Libraries digital collection, instantly borrow titles and start reading or listening for free with a valid library card. This service is compatible with all major computers and devices, iPhone®, iPad®, Android™ phones and tablets and Chromebook™. Through Libby, readers can also “send to Kindle®” [U.S. only]. All titles will automatically expire at the end of the lending period and there are no late fees. Readers can also download titles onto Libby for offline use.

To get started enjoying ebooks, audiobooks and more, download Libby or visit libbyapp.com/library/Lubbock

For questions please contact Mahon Library at LibMahon@mylubbock.us or call us at 806-775-2835

