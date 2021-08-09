Redbud Lions Club presents adaptive bicycles for Special Olympics Texas

LUBBOCK, Texas (KJTV) - On Saturday, the Redbud Lions Club and H-E-B presented special therapy cycles at Mahon Park as part of its ‘Summer in the Park’ for Special Olympics Texas.

These special bicycles are designed for home therapy. They’re for patients with spina bifida, cerebral palsy, down syndrome, partial paralysis and other disabilities.

Those patients range from children to wounded warriors and senior citizens. The recipients get to keep them for as long as they need them.

