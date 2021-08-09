South Plains Colleges announces fall evening course schedule

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - South Plains College announces a slate of course offerings for the Evening College beginning Aug. 30, 2021.

Evening College courses are designed for students and members of the community to provide the opportunity to take courses that apply to a degree while meeting the needs of students who work or have other daytime obligations. Courses will be available in both face-to-face and hybrid formats.

At the SPC Lubbock Center, Evening College courses will be offered in a traditional face-to-face format Monday through Thursday from 6 p.m. to 8:50 p.m. Courses include:

At the SPC Reese Center campus, Evening College classes for Arts and Sciences will be the hybrid format and will offer classes at 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. one night per week. The hybrid courses will require one evening of face-to-face instruction, and the other portion will be online. A student who has one evening a week for college can earn up to seven hours of college-credit. This will provide a face-to-face experience in only one evening, while students can take a full load (12 credit-hours) in only two evenings.

Course offerings include:

At the Levelland main campus, course offerings include cinema/video production, computer information systems/networking, vocational nursing, anatomy and physiology, microbiology, chemistry, English, nutrition, contemporary mathematics and welding.

The SPC Plainview Center, course offerings include contemporary mathematics, college algebra, reading and welding.

South Plains College provides a variety of career and technical educational courses that can be accessed by the public at the link https://ellucianss1.southplainscollege.edu/Student/Courses.

Each campus has specialized courses in areas such as real estate, automotive technology, machinist, computer information systems, business administration, child development and sterile processing.

For more information, contact Advising at (806) 716-2552 at the SPC Lubbock Center, (806) 716-4606 at the SPC Reese Center, (806) 716-2366 in Levelland or (806) 716-4330 at the SPC Plainview Center.

