Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

South Plains Colleges announces fall evening course schedule

South Plains College (Source: KCBD Photo)
South Plains College (Source: KCBD Photo)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 9:12 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - South Plains College announces a slate of course offerings for the Evening College beginning Aug. 30, 2021.

Evening College courses are designed for students and members of the community to provide the opportunity to take courses that apply to a degree while meeting the needs of students who work or have other daytime obligations. Courses will be available in both face-to-face and hybrid formats.

At the SPC Lubbock Center, Evening College courses will be offered in a traditional face-to-face format Monday through Thursday from 6 p.m. to 8:50 p.m. Courses include:

SPC Evening Class Schedule Fall 2021
SPC Evening Class Schedule Fall 2021(South Plains College)

At the SPC Reese Center campus, Evening College classes for Arts and Sciences will be the hybrid format and will offer classes at 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. one night per week. The hybrid courses will require one evening of face-to-face instruction, and the other portion will be online. A student who has one evening a week for college can earn up to seven hours of college-credit. This will provide a face-to-face experience in only one evening, while students can take a full load (12 credit-hours) in only two evenings.

Course offerings include:

SPC Evening Class Schedule Fall 2021
SPC Evening Class Schedule Fall 2021(South Plains College)

At the Levelland main campus, course offerings include cinema/video production, computer information systems/networking, vocational nursing, anatomy and physiology, microbiology, chemistry, English, nutrition, contemporary mathematics and welding.

The SPC Plainview Center, course offerings include contemporary mathematics, college algebra, reading and welding.

South Plains College provides a variety of career and technical educational courses that can be accessed by the public at the link https://ellucianss1.southplainscollege.edu/Student/Courses.

Each campus has specialized courses in areas such as real estate, automotive technology, machinist, computer information systems, business administration, child development and sterile processing.

For more information, contact Advising at (806) 716-2552 at the SPC Lubbock Center, (806) 716-4606 at the SPC Reese Center, (806) 716-2366 in Levelland or (806) 716-4330 at the SPC Plainview Center.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ambulance
1 injured after accidental shooting in North Lubbock
Schools TEA Guidelines
TEA releases new COVID-19 guidelines for upcoming school year
Glory Days: Daughter of rock legend rides to Olympic silver
United States' Andrea Drews, above, spikes as Brazil's Gabriel Braga Guimaraes defends during...
USA tops gold medal count as Tokyo Olympics near end
Vincent D'Alise and his father Mark sink back-to-back hole in ones at Lubbock Country Club...
Father, son make back-to-back hole in one shots at Lubbock Country Club

Latest News

Celebrate Chief Cheer Office and Therapy Dog, Jax' Retirement with RMHC
Lubbock Ronald McDonald House celebrates retirement of therapy dog Jax
2 vehicle crash at 34th Street and Frankford Avenue
4 injured after Sunday afternoon crash on 34th St. and Frankford Ave.
Lions Club Presents Bicycles
Redbud Lions Club presents adaptive bicycles for Special Olympics Texas
Lubbock Public Health Department COVID-19 testing site moving to Clapp Park Pool