Sunny, hot temperatures to start the week

By John Robison
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Sunny and HOT again on the South Plains and that will be the forecast through Wednesday.

There will be some slight relief each day Thursday and Friday the afternoon highs should be more reasonable.

You can expect the afternoons to average between 95-98 degrees tomorrow and a few degrees lower on Wednesday. As for the last days of the week it should cool back to near or even below 90 degrees in Lubbock.

Rain chances will remain hit/miss until Friday. Some isolated showers and thundershowers will be possible along the western counties and into eastern New Mexico each afternoon. By late in the week the pattern will have changed and rain chances will increase and bring clouds and cooler temps.

Any showers and thundershowers today into Wednesday will produce light amounts of rain but could produce some strong wind gusts and occasional lightning.

The weekend temperatures will fall back below normal with temps in the 80s.

