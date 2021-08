LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A 16-year-old was injured after an accidental shooting in West Lubbock Monday afternoon.

The shooting happened at an apartment complex near 24th and Frankford Ave. just before 1 p.m.

A sergeant on the scene says it was an accidental discharge and the teen’s injuries do not appear to be severe.

Police are investigating.

