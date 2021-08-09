Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Texas Supreme Court denies Democrats’ request to overturn Gov. Greg Abbott’s veto of Legislature’s funding

(WTVG)
By CASSANDRA POLLOCK AND JAMES BARRAGÁN
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

By Cassandra Pollock and James Barragán, The Texas Tribune

"Texas Supreme Court denies Democrats' request to overturn Gov. Greg Abbott's veto of Legislature's funding" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.

The Texas Supreme Court on Monday denied a request from a group including more than 60 House Democrats, the House Democratic Caucus and several state employees asking the justices to overturn Gov. Greg Abbott’s veto of legislative funding in the upcoming biennium.

Abbott vetoed the funding, which effects the salaries and benefits of some 2,100 state employees, in June after House Democrats walked out during the final days of the legislative session in May and killed two of his priority bills on elections and changing the state’s bail system.

This article originally appeared in The Texas Tribune at https://www.texastribune.org/2021/07/19/texas-supreme-court-article-x-greg-abbott/.

The Texas Tribune is a member-supported, nonpartisan newsroom informing and engaging Texans on state politics and policy. Learn more at texastribune.org.

Most Read

Ambulance
1 injured after accidental shooting in North Lubbock
Schools TEA Guidelines
TEA releases new COVID-19 guidelines for upcoming school year
Glory Days: Daughter of rock legend rides to Olympic silver
Texas Tech offering vaccine incentives to students, faculty and staff
United States' Andrea Drews, above, spikes as Brazil's Gabriel Braga Guimaraes defends during...
USA tops gold medal count as Tokyo Olympics near end

Latest News

“Emergency SNAP benefits have helped millions of eligible Texas families and individuals put...
Governor Abbott, HHSC announce extension of emergency SNAP benefits for August
Gov. Greg Abbott has said there will be no government-imposed shutdowns or mask mandates.
Governor Abbott takes action to mitigate rise in COVID-19 cases in Texas
A ribbon cutting ceremony is held for the East Patrol Division Station
East Patrol Division Station opens in effort to decentralize Lubbock Police Department
The City of Lubbock COVID-19 Dashboard is currently reporting 168 new cases on Monday, August 9.
COVID-19: Lubbock reports 168 new cases on Monday, one additional death